Local organizations working to increase Latino and Hispanic voter registration, turnout

The Nov. 8 Election Day is a little more than a month away, and local organizations are trying to get more Latinos and Hispanics to register to vote and participate in the upcoming election.

According to "A Data Profile of Latinos in the Inland Empire" done by UCR Center for Social Innovation, voter registration and voting among eligible Latino voters in the Inland Empire is significantly behind registration and turnout among non-Hispanic Whites.

The study reports that in 2020, only 56% of Latinos were registered to vote

in the Inland Empire when compared to 74% of non-Hispanic Whites. Voter turnout in 2020 was also lower for Latinos (50%) versus turnout among non-Hispanic Whites (68%).

Source: "¡Aqui Estamos! A Data Profile of Latinos in the Inland Empire"

Nonprofit Alianza Coachella Valley helps communities on the eastern side of the Coachella Valley that are predominantly Latino. A spokesperson for Alianza told News Channel 3 that in preparation for the upcoming election, the group will be canvassing and helping with voter registrations in the coming weeks to empower Latino voters.

Also, Alianza's Youth Organizing Council and the Community Justice Campaign have organized a Q&A panel with the four candidates running for the Trustee position in Area 1 Coachella for the CVUSD School Board. The panel will be on Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coachella Library, 1500 6th St, Coachella.

Nonprofit Inland Congregations United for Change is also helping engage local Latino voters. On the organization's website, it says, "We actively engage our communities explaining the importance of voting in local, state and national elections. Ensuring our community is registered to vote, has access to vote and is educated on their choices before taking part in our democracy."

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear more on how local organizations are helping Coachella Valley Latinos participate in the upcoming General Election.