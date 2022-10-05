Taliban: Mosque blast at Interior Ministry in Kabul kills 4

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber has struck at the center of Taliban power, setting off a blast at a government ministry building in the Afghan capital of Kabul. A Taliban official says four people were killed and 25 were wounded. The Wednesday afternoon attack took place inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. The Interior Ministry is in its own fortified compound. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the Islamic State group, the chief rival of the Taliban, has been waging a campaign of violence that has intensified since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

