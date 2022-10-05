Watch Live: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites
SpaceX is set to launch 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below:
According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT.
In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky.
One of the first SpaceX launches to be visible in the Coachella Valley caused quite a stir back in 2017.
