Residents see Starlink satellites light up the sky

Did you see a string of lights in the sky tonight at around 9 p.m.? Many viewers called in to report the amazing sight, curious as to what it was.

We've learned it's a Space X Starlink satellite chain launch that was visible tonight.

SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites on Tuesday.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission this year pic.twitter.com/hbL8UV15hk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 4, 2021

The satellites caused the same kind of excited out in Washington state Tuesday evening.

If you missed the light show, you may get another chance. The satellites could be visible once again Thursday morning at around 4:49 a.m., according to findstarlink.com. That's in the LA area however, so are sure to be different in the Coachella Valley.