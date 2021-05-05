Skip to Content
today at 9:37 PM
Published 9:19 PM

Residents see Starlink satellites light up the sky

Did you see a string of lights in the sky tonight at around 9 p.m.? Many viewers called in to report the amazing sight, curious as to what it was.

We've learned it's a Space X Starlink satellite chain launch that was visible tonight.

SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites on Tuesday.

The satellites caused the same kind of excited out in Washington state Tuesday evening.

If you missed the light show, you may get another chance. The satellites could be visible once again Thursday morning at around 4:49 a.m., according to findstarlink.com. That's in the LA area however, so are sure to be different in the Coachella Valley.

Visible times in the LA area (Courtesy of findstarlink.com)
