Shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit surrenders to police

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — An armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel has surrendered and has been taken into custody. Michigan State Police said on Twitter shortly before 9 p.m. EDT, “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident.” The standoff lasted nearly seven hours. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital. The gunfire Thursday afternoon prompted police to evacuate or lock down nearby businesses in a popular dining and shopping area in Dearborn.

By COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

