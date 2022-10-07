Skip to Content
Californians starting to receive inflation checks

In an effort to combat inflation and rising gas prices 'middle class tax refunds' will be issued to Californians starting Friday, October 7.

Each refund is based on income level and the number of dependents a person or household may have. Rebates will be issued through direct deposit or debit cards.

You can determine just how much you'll receive here.

Payment amounts are based off your 2020 California State Income tax return.

