Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:31 AM
Published 7:47 AM

Haboob leaves hazardous air quality in its wake

The Haboob and dust storm of last night has left a lasting impact on the Valley with dangerous air quality and a lot of sand and dust to clean up. The view form the top of the Tram shows a layer of dirty air over the Valley.

Air quality is in the Hazardous range, so limit outdoor exposure, stay indoors when possible, and wear a mask outdoors if you can.

Viewers captured hundreds of great photos, here just a sampling:

Uncredited
Josie Landeros
Oscar Ortega

Storms are still possible today, though the outlook doesn't appear nearly as active as yesterday.

Tomorrow afternoon, we could see a cluster of storms South of the Salton Sea as monsoonal humidity lingers.

Highs will be in the 90s for the next week, with drier conditions arriving by Tuesday. A chance of storms remain in the forecast until then.

Article Topic Follows: News

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content