Haboob leaves hazardous air quality in its wake

The Haboob and dust storm of last night has left a lasting impact on the Valley with dangerous air quality and a lot of sand and dust to clean up. The view form the top of the Tram shows a layer of dirty air over the Valley.

Air quality is in the Hazardous range, so limit outdoor exposure, stay indoors when possible, and wear a mask outdoors if you can.

Viewers captured hundreds of great photos, here just a sampling:

Uncredited

Josie Landeros

Oscar Ortega

Storms are still possible today, though the outlook doesn't appear nearly as active as yesterday.

Tomorrow afternoon, we could see a cluster of storms South of the Salton Sea as monsoonal humidity lingers.

Highs will be in the 90s for the next week, with drier conditions arriving by Tuesday. A chance of storms remain in the forecast until then.