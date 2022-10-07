K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. The commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Ki Sik, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to insure fairness in the country’s military service. Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

