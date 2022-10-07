Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens on October 10

The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen on Monday, Oct 10.

The tram was closed for a month for annual maintenance.

Officials said completed projects this year included the replacement of tower sheaves, replacement of the dome windows in both tramcars, and comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing of Tramway systems.

“Each year’s maintenance closure allows our team the opportunity to perform both mechanical and aesthetic improvements to our tramcars and to our Valley and Mountain Stations,” says General Manager Nancy Nichols. “We look forward to welcoming a new season of Coachella Valley residents and visitors to the Tramway and Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness.”

The first tram up will be at 10:00 a.m., the last tram up will be at 8:00 p.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.