Desert Hot Springs man arrested after forcing himself into home and threatening residents

A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats.

Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive.

The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the people in the home, who he allegedly knew, with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Detectives found the man's vehicle off of Hidalgo Street. Officials obtained search warrants and entered the home.

All residents exited, with the exception of the suspect who remained in the home.

After an hour of negotiation the suspect exited the home and surrendered.

The suspect was then booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio with $1 million bail.

