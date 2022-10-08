Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt

LONDON (AP) — Most train services across Britain have been canceled as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. Saturday’s 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week. The action is part of a surging wave of strikes from workers seeking pay raises to keep up with inflation that is running at almost 10%. Only about 20% of train services are expected to run with disruption spilling over into Sunday morning. Unions accuse the government of preventing train companies from making a deal to end the dispute. The government denies that and has urged unions to work with employers and “not against them.”

