ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit central Greece early Sunday. No damage or casualties have been reported thus far. The tremor struck at 1:02 a.m. and had an epicenter 12.7 kilometers below sea level in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometers west-northwest of Athens. Tremors of this magnitude are common in Greece, which lies in a highly earthquake-prone area

