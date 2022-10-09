In Mexico, locals try to save traditional ‘Mexican caviar’

CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers are trying to keep alive a culinary tradition dating to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea. But the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect known as the “bird fly” because of its popularity with birds. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English. For farmer Juan Hernández, cultivating and collecting the insect eggs known as “ahuautle” is a way of life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.