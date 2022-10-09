Skip to Content
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence.

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  They believe the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Deputies also say the driver's 2 year old son wasn't properly restrained in the vehicle during the time of the crash.  The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.  

The driver was booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.  

Call Crimestoppers at (760) 341-STOP if you have any information that can help investigators.

