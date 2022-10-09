Scholz’s Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Exit polls show that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats are set to win a German state election in Lower Saxony. The environmentalist Greens and the far-right were seen making gains on Sunday as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter. Some 6.1 million people were eligible to vote for the state legislature in Lower Saxony, which occupies a large swath of northwestern Germany and has strong industry and agriculture. Exit polls for ARD and ZDF television showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 27.5%.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.