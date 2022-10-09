Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov is aiming to lift spirits in his country by leading the national soccer team to the European Championship tournament in 2024. Ukraine has been drawn against European champions Italy and defeated finalist England. Petrakov believes soccer can raise the morale of Ukraine’s fighters on the front line. Petrakov is 65 years old so he was free to leave Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February. But he chose to remain in his homeland along with his family.

