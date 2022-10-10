Skip to Content
Emmy-Award winner Michele Kanan to receive star on Palm Springs Walk of the Stars

Michele Kanan
Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce
Michele Kanan

Writer, producer, and director Michele Kanan will receive a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced they will unveil Kanan's star at the Downtown Palm Springs Park on Wednesday, October 19 at 1 p.m.

“The Chamber is very honored to host the star ceremony for Michele Kanan, giving her the 452nd star,” said Palm Springs Chamber CEO, Nona Watson.

An Emmy Award-winning producer, and an Emmy Award-nominated writer and director, Michele Kanan has proved herself as a triple threat in the entertainment business.

Kanan got her start when her breakout music video, “I’m a Soap Star,” became an internet sensation. Of late, she has been the Executive Producer for “Studio City,” produced “Colonials,” and held a directorial role in the feature, “Vino Royale.”

Outside of television, she designed and edited the books, “Way of the Cobra” and “The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan.

Whether lobbying on Capitol Hill, raising awareness about bullying, or advocating for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Michele remains active in numerous charitable organizations, including The American Cancer Society. Most recently, she has been asked to join the Producers Guild of America.

“Coming from a big, Italian family where voices can often be lost, usually due to the intake of copious amounts of food, I'm honored and delighted to receive this star highlighting the expression of my voice through the arts,” said Kanan. “This recognition will cement my legacy and hopefully inspire all the other little girls behind me to follow their dreams.”

Jesus Reyes

