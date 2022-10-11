German court: Man ordered arson attack on own restaurant

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted the owner of a Turkish restaurant of ordering an arson attack that he blamed on far-right extremists in the eastern city of Chemnitz four years ago. The arson attack in October 2018 happened a few weeks after Chemnitz was shaken by anti-migrant protests following the killing of a German man. The Chemnitz regional court ruled found the 50-year-old restaurant owner guilty of fraud and 15 cases of attempted murder, as numerous people were sleeping above the premises. Judges said he had ordered the attack to obtain a large insurance payout, leaving open a window through which unknown accomplices were able to enter. Nobody was seriously injured. The court sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison.

