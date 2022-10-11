Meet the candidates: CA’s 36th State Assembly District

We are less than a month away from Election day on November 8th.

One of the big races for state assembly includes the re-drawn 36th district. It includes Coachella, Indio and all of Imperial County. It does not include Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.

Re-drawn 36th district

This year's candidates include:

Eduardo Garcia, Democrat, has represented California's 56th Assembly District since 2014

Ian Weeks, Republican, Certified Financial Planner

During the primary elections, Garcia received 48% of votes and Weeks earned nearly 44%.

We spoke with each candidate about a few of the major issues California is facing.

What makes you stand out from the other candidate?

Garcia (D): “The people of the Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley know who we are. They also know that we have a very strong proven track record of getting things done.”

Weeks (R): “I can bring a different set of ideas that I don't think are being represented right now.”

What would you do to uplift the economy?

Garcia (D): “Our small businesses are extremely important. They're the ones who generate the majority of jobs in the state and the country... Making sure that the partnerships with our local business development centers is critical to making sure that those dollars make their way to our district.”

Weeks (R): “Our role is to facilitate an environment that helps the private sector create jobs... We need to advocate for policies that support job creators. And, I think we need to avoid doing things like what we did during during the whole COVID deal.”

What would you do to tackle homelessness?

Garcia (D): “It isn't just the housing crisis that we're seeing. It's a mental health challenge... To not just build the housing but also provide the wraparound services, we have to increase our workforce in the area of mental health professionals.”

Weeks (R): “The roots of a lot of those social ills are traced back to broken homes. And I would submit to you that 60 years ago, when our society was at least a little more respectful toward God, we didn't have as many of those problems.”

What is your stance on abortion?

Garcia (D): “We don't have the authority as individuals to tell a person, how and when they should be able to make decisions for their own health and well being.”

Weeks (R): “This is a live human being inside of the woman that ceases to be her body. Now, again, we can have discussions about exceptions. But that baby is its own being, and it deserves to be protected.”

What's your final push to voters ahead of election day?

Garcia (D): “Some historic investments have made their way to our district, thanks to the collaborative approach of our leadership in the state capitol. And we'd be humbled to receive your vote again.”

Weeks (R): “I would just submit that things are not going in the right direction in California. And at some point, you got to try something different. And I'm asking folks to give me a shot.”