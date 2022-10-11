One person killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon

A person has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the I-10 east of Morongo Trail shortly before 1 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the crash was between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle. An occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

