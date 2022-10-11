Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City

A power pole fell after the lines were clipped by a dump truck, temporarily leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City without power.

The incident happened in an alley near Vista Chino and Landau.

The Cathedral City Fire Department said the pole came down after the top of a construction dump truck hit power lines while dumping its load. The pole was pulled down with the line.

A car in the area was hit by the pole. No injuries were reported.

The power pole is in the roadway in the alley, which has been closed. The main roads are not affected.

Power is now back for all but 28 customers. Full restoration is estimated at 9 p.m., according to SCE.