Coachella Fire Station to see new upgrades during rehabilitation project

Fire Station #79 is undergoing a rehabilitation and expansion project that will be kicked off during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The project is going to make some major improvements to the fire station that was built in 1978. The current building is said to be too small and outdated to serve the needs of Coachella.

The project looks to enlarge the living, office, and housing facilities. This will potentially be able to increase staffing and services offered to the community.

The fire station will also receive upgrades to its current mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems. It's going to be replaced with something that is energy-efficient and code compliant.

A 72-hour compliant emergency power generation will also be installed at the firehouse. This will meet the regulations that emergency operation centers need to fulfill.

The firehouse is going to remain open during construction.

Trailers were set up to serve as an office, living headquarters for the firefighters, and one for the public to have access to for any services.

The project costs a total of $7.3 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1378 5th Street in Coachella.