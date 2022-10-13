Skip to Content
Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail

A female inmate died today at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of "foul play."  

Riverside County sheriff's Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.

Varisco-Flores said jail medical personnel were summoned and immediately initiated life-saving measures. Riverside Fire Department paramedics arrived soon afterward and took over, but the efforts were unsuccessful.   

The detainee was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.   

"The inmate was in the custody of the sheriff's department for two days and had a history of medical problems," Varisco-Flores said.

She said an investigation was underway, but preliminary findings already indicated "no signs of foul play."  

No other details were released.  

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Corrections Division at 951-922-7152.

City News Service

