5.1 earthquake hits during Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano unrest
HONOLULU (AP) — There have been no immediate reports of damage after a magnitude-5.1 earthquake on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. Scientists say the volcano is in a state of unrest, but it’s not showing any imminent signs of eruption. A series of smaller aftershocks followed Friday’s quake near the Big Island’s southeastern town of Pahala. Hundreds of responses on the USGS earthquakes website reported weak-to-light shaking across the vast island. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth says there’s no reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says scientists are closely monitoring Mauna Loa for any changes.