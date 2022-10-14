German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.

