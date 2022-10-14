In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man has been detained in Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. Police said Friday that the Russian citizen who was not identified, was detained Tuesday and a court ordered him detained for two weeks. Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said it was “too early to draw conclusions.” There is heightened security on key energy, internet and power infrastructure following underwater explosions last month that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

