Palm Springs Air Museum adds Walt Disney’s plane to collection

Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I will be available for public viewing at the Palm Springs Air Museum starting tomorrow.

The airport formally accepted Walt Disney's G-1, famously known as 'The Mouse' at a private viewing party today.

'The Mouse' will be featured in the airport's collection on a long term loan.

Museum attendees can keep an eye out for Disney easter eggs featured throughout the plane.

Walt Disney, owned a Palm Springs home in Smoke Tree Ranch, and played a role in building the Palm Springs Airport.

Fred Bell, Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairmen says, "He was one of the luminaries that signed on, and he felt that if Palm Springs was going to be a big destination, it needed a big airport. He was one of the people who publicly signed on and supported the bond for the construction of this airport.”

The Palm Springs Air Museum is also planning to open a new exhibit on December 5 of this year, which is Walt Disney's birthday.

The exhibit will share the history of the plane along with Walt Disney's ties to Palm Springs.