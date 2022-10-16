Coachella Valley Firebirds win Inaugural Game Saturday

The Coachella Valley Firebirds played their inaugural game Saturday.

Their first game also marking the team's first win!

Although the Firebirds played away from home against the Wranglers in Calgary Canada, fans throughout the valley gathered to show their support.

About 700 season ticket members watched the game live from the Mary Pickford Theater.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds President, Steve Fraser tells us what he expects to see at the first home game in December.

"I think that you're going to see the same incredible hockey that's going on behind me here. But you're going to see that in person at the Acrisure arena, and the stadium is going to be full about 10,000 people," says Fraser.

The Firebirds took home the win with a one point lead over the Calgary Wranglers.

The first Firebirds home game is set to take place Sunday, December 18.

You can find their schedule and the latest on the Coachella Valley Firebirds here.