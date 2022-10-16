Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian media say a fire at a prison holding political prisoners and anti-government activists has been extinguished and that no prisoners have escaped. Sunday’s report also says nine people were injured in the fire Saturday evening at Evin Prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran. In online videos, gunshots and explosions were heard in the area of Evin. The fire raged as nationwide protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath — scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.