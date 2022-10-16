Turkey calls Greek claims on migrant mistreatment fake news
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials have shot back at Greek allegations that Turkey forced 92 migrants into Greece. Turkey called it “fake news” and accused Greece of the mistreatment. The communications director of Turkey’s president said Sunday that Greece’s migration minister was “sharing false information” after the minister tweeted a photo Saturday of the naked migrants and blamed Turkey. The Turkish presidential official tweeted that this was to “cast suspicion on our country” while calling on Athens to abandon its “harsh treatment of refugees.” Relations between the two neighboring countries have been tense over a variety of issues including migration.