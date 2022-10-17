Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is launching a new program to help to bring about 1,000 people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan to Germany each month. The program is part of an agreement between the three governing parties. It provides a formal structure for the way German authorities were already handling applications from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last year. Officials said Monday the program is aimed at Afghan citizens who are at risk because of their work for women’s and human rights. Also eligible are journalists, scientists, political activists, judges educators and those persecuted for their gender, sexual orientation or religion. Applicants will need to be nominated for the program by civil society groups approved by the German government.

