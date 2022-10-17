IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles

The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County.

On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley.

About 4,600 residents in El Centro and Imperial were left without power for about five hours on Saturday. The agency reports that sections of three of the district’s high-voltage transmission lines were also taken down. Power was temporarily lost to the Central Substation in El Centro.

IID was able to restore energy service quickly to most customers. All energy service has now been restored.