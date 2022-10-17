India’s Congress begins vote to elect new party president

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party is looking beyond the dominant Nehru-Gandhi family to elect its next leader. Sonia Gandhi, the interim party chief, was among nearly 9,000 party delegates entitled to vote on the matter. She said she has been waiting for this for a long time. Eighty-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge from southern Karnataka state appears to be the front-runner with the party’s top leaders backing him during the campaign. His main challenger is 66-year-old Shashi Tharoor, who spent nearly 30 years at the United Nations before joining the Congress party in 2009.

