Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

A federal judge on Monday will question a key witness in the high-profile trial of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes about why he showed up at her Silicon Valley home in August and expressed regrets about testimony that helped convict Holmes of duping investors in her blood-testing company. Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that Rosendorff’s attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony. The hearing in San Jose, California represents Holmes’ latest attempt to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison if the judge denies her request for a new trial.

