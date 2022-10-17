Palm Springs City Council approves 30+ day moratorium on vacation rental permits

Palm Springs will have a temporary ban on any new short-term vacation rental permits.

On Monday, the city council approved a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals for a little over 30 days. The original proposal was for a 45-day proposal, however, Councilmember Dennis Woods suggested a shorter ban.

The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Christy Holstege abstaining.

The council will continue to discuss the topic during its second meeting in November, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 29.



