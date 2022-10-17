Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:16 AM
Published 9:28 PM

Palm Springs City Council approves 30+ day moratorium on vacation rental permits

Palm Springs will have a temporary ban on any new short-term vacation rental permits.

On Monday, the city council approved a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals for a little over 30 days. The original proposal was for a 45-day proposal, however, Councilmember Dennis Woods suggested a shorter ban.

The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Christy Holstege abstaining.

The council will continue to discuss the topic during its second meeting in November, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 29.

You can watch the full meeting below:

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content