AP National News
Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press

OUAGADOUOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Questions are swirling in Burkina Faso about what role Russia may have played in the West African nation’s second coup this year. People demonstrating in support of new leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, have been waving Russian flags in the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou. Some are publicly calling for the deployment of Russian mercenaries in Burkina Faso to help fight rising violence from Islamic extremists, as was done in neighboring Mali. Asked about the coup in a call with reporters earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t comment on prospects of establishing ties with Burkina Faso’s new junta leaders.

