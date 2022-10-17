The Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City in need of volunteers for their annual event honoring local veterans

The Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City is organizing The General Field of Valor, formally known as the 15th Annual Healing Field Event Honoring Veterans, and are currently looking for volunteers from November 5th – 12th at Patriot Park in Cathedral City.

During the event, volunteers will help set up the flags, greet arriving veterans and their families and remove the flags and the rebar that supports them after the event.

This year's event will be the first year where they will dedicate different sections of the park to honor veterans of conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Organizers will also separate flags designated to honor fallen veterans as well as veterans of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

The Fields of Valor will have a variety of events during the celebration such as an opening ceremony and a closing ceremony on Nov. 5, a live band, both in honor of Veterans Day and in recognition of the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marines on Nov. 11, and some special activities on Nov. 12.

If you are interested in going to this monumental event attendees must go to the link below to sign up. The availability of certain tasks and time will be based on what’s available at the time of signing up.

Register here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0F4EA4AA2DA6FB6-field