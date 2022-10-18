CHP Indio and Galilee Center team up for a food drive Oct. 18 through Dec. 1

The California Highway Patrol - Indio Area is partnering with Galilee Center for a Thanksgiving food drive.

The food drive will begin on Tuesday, October 18 and will end on December 1, 2022.

You can find the donation boxes at the CHP Indio Area office located at 79650 Varner Road. You can drop off your donation Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

CHP is asking residents to donate non-perishable food donation, however, monetary donations, which will be used to buy non-perishable food items, are also accepted.

The Galilee Center is located in Mecca and provides food to families living in the Coachella Valley. The mission of Galilee Center is, “To fulfil the needs of the underprivileged and disadvantaged by providing food, clothing, and other basic needs and affirm their dignity with love, compassion and respect.”

If you have any questions or want to coordinate a large food donation, contact Public Information Officer David Torres at (760) 772-5307.