Crimson Energy Storage announced in Blythe

The operation of Crimson Storage was announced in Blythe by Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar, which are subsidiaries of Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage.

According to representatives of the project, it is the world’s largest single phase energy storage and the second largest energy storage project currently operating.

Crimson Storage is a controllable, constant power source that does not rely on outside sources like wind energy and solar energy.

“You can 100% control the timing of the dispatch of this project, therefore making it a reliable, constant source of energy, '' said Michael Arndt, the president and general manager of Recurrent Energy.

Ardnt also says that this project is key to providing California customers with reliable carbon-free energy and ensuring grid-reliability during peak demand hours.

“It charges when there's low demand for power and discharges where there's high demand for power. In this project, we'll be able to deliver energy when it's needed locally by the ratepayers,” Ardt said.

Crimson Storage representatives say that the project will store and dispatch enough electricity to power more than 47,000 a year and can reduce as much as 275,000 carbon dioxide emissions.

The project received backing from Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D., who says it will aid his goal of creating more job opportunities for the community in addition to reliable, renewable energy.

“This project builds on the progress we’re making locally to build our clean energy future, and I will continue working to strengthen our local economy, ensure good-paying union jobs, and achieve our nation’s energy independence to help our communities thrive,” said Rep. Ruiz, M.D.

Crimson Storage received backing from other political leaders as well as it is the first standalone energy storage project to be approved by the bureau of land management under the Biden-Harris Administration.

Representatives of the project say it is pushing forward the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035