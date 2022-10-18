Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Paris auto show is back. Tuesday’s opening is the first for the show since 2018. Before the pandemic the Mondial de l’Automobile was held every two years but the pandemic cancelled it in 2020. This year’s show will be shorter and some major carmakers are skipping it as auto shows lose some of their importance for the industry. The focus is on the French home team of Stellantis and Renault and on electric vehicle offerings that are becoming routine as their market share grows due to regulatory pressure in Europe.

