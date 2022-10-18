Skip to Content
today at 6:12 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon

Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged and traffic was backing up in the westbound lanes for more than a mile.

Eastbound freeway lanes were wide open and not impacted by the wreck.

Motorists should give themselves extra time if headed westbound toward Losa Angeles through Cabazon. 

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

