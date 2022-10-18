Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon

Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged and traffic was backing up in the westbound lanes for more than a mile.

Eastbound freeway lanes were wide open and not impacted by the wreck.

Motorists should give themselves extra time if headed westbound toward Losa Angeles through Cabazon.