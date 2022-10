SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An F-35 fighter jet has crashed at an Air Force base in Utah. Officials say the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital for observation. The 388th Fighter Wing said on its Twitter account that the F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of the Hill Air Force Base runway on Wednesday evening. It said the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.