‘Knives Out’ director is revealing the sexuality of Daniel Craig’s character
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
The director of “Knives Out” is revealing the sexuality of Daniel Craig’s character in the hit film.
Rian Johnson says super sleuth Benoit Blanc, a wacky detective, does have male lovers, Johnson confirmed at a BFI London Film Festival press conference.
Johnson was discussing “Glass Onion,” the sequel to the 2019 mystery, which is set for a Netflix release Dec. 23. The movie will also have a one-week limited theatrical release on Nov. 23.
When asked about a scene in which Blanc is shown with a male lover, Johnson said, “Yes, obviously he is [gay].”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” also stars Edward Norton, Natasha Lyonne, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Dave Bautista.
Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim play themselves in the movie.
Ethan Hawke is also listed among the cast in an uncredited part.
