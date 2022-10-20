Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to visit Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge, which is being rebuilt after collapsing early this year. The bridge collapse occurred just before Biden was scheduled to visit the city in January and became a symbol of the country’s troubled infrastructure. Now the Democratic president wants the bridge to be a symbol of success, with a replacement span on track to be completed by December. The White House credits the bipartisan infrastructure legislation with the accelerated timeline. After visiting the bridge Thursday afternoon, Biden holds an evening fundraiser in Philadelphia for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman with the midterm elections less than three weeks away.

