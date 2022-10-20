The great California shakeout earthquake drills were happening all around the Valley

At 10:20 this morning, some people across California went over drills in case of a great earthquake. In the Coachella Valley, the College of the Desert, also known as COD, partnered with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, also known as CVDPN. While the drill was happening, the CVDPN had a table of all the information you needed to know.

The three essential steps are to drop-- cover-- and hold.

At COD, building captains helped students and faculty safely exit the building. "Building captains had the responsibility to go door by door in the building or inside the building to ensure everyone was out," says Marvella Ordaz, International Program Assistant at COD.

A Palm Springs Unified School District spokesperson says, "All of our schools participated, but CCHS did a full-on drill with sweep teams, casualties, and triage with injured treated by HEAL Academy students, CC Fire Dept, and Mercy Air helicopter." Their drill lasted a full hour.

"I think if you've ever experienced any form of a disaster, it kind of resonates with you," says Carla Sullivan-Dilley. She has experienced multiple natural disasters and dedicated her life to preparing others.