Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration in Kherson, one of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia last month, said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike on a crossing over the Dnieper River in Kherson late Thursday. Vadim Ilmiyev, the top health official in Kherson, said 13 others were wounded in the attack.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.