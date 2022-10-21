Rachel Levine Elected to National Academy of Medicine

By CHRISTOPHER WIGGINS

WASHINGTON, DC (Advocate Channel) — Members recognize and elect individuals who have made significant contributions to medical science, health care, and public health.

The National Academy of Medicine announced on Monday that the United States assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Rachel Levine, a medical doctor specializing in pediatrics, is among 100 newly elected people to receive the prestigious honor.

Levine is additionally a four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The National Academy of Medicine is an independent organization of leading professionals focused on health, medicine, and related policy issues in its domestic and global initiatives.

Election to NAM “is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service,” according to the Academy’s announcement.

“For her expertise in pediatrics and adolescent medicine, and being the first openly transgender official ever to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate,” the announcement reads. “She is a voice for federal-state cooperation, issues of health equity, and has been an outstanding leader in emergency response to addiction and overdose.”

A spokesperson for Levine told The Advocate that she was unavailable because of travel at the time of the inquiry but drew attention to Levine’s recent Twitter activity.

In response to the news of her election to the Academy, Levine tweeted that she was “incredibly honored to have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine this year. Looking forward to joining the talented group of members and contributing to @theNAMedicine’s mission!”

“This extraordinary class of new members is comprised of exceptional scholars and leaders who have been at the forefront of responding to serious public health challenges, combatting social inequities, and achieving innovative discoveries,” said National Academy of Medicine President Victor J. Dzau. “Their expertise will be vital to informing the future of health and medicine for the benefit of us all. I am truly honored to welcome these esteemed individuals to the National Academy of Medicine.”

Founded in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Medicine promotes health, science, medicine, and related policy issues and encourages positive action across all sectors. As part of its mission to improve public policy, NAM collaborates with the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering to conduct independent and objective research and analysis, according to the Academy’s statement.

