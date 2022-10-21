Yemeni rebel drones target Greek ship in government-run port

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels targeted a cargo ship Friday off an oil terminal in the war-wrecked Arab country’s south to prevent pro-government forces from using it for oil exports. A Greek company owning the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker said it sustained no damage in the attack by explosive-laden drones. The attack apparently targeting the Nissos Kea marks the first announced military action since a truce between the country’s warring sides expired earlier earlier this month. It also again signals potential danger for commercial ships that pass by or stop in Yemen.

