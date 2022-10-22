6 feared dead in small plane crash off Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Six people, including a German business magnate, are feared dead after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean off the Costa Rican coast. All five passengers are believed to be German citizens. Costa Rican authorities say pieces of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found in the water Saturday, a day after the flight went missing. A flight plan filed by the small, charter plane listed Rainer Schaller as a passenger. A man by the same name runs well-known fitness and gym chains. Costa Rica’s assistant security minister says no bodies have been located yet.

