Chargers sign Bandy, elevate Bertolet versus Seahawks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed receiver Michael Bandy to the roster and elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bandy has used up his three gameday elevations from the practice squad, meaning the Chargers had to sign him to the active roster if they wanted him to continue to play. The receiver has three catches for 53 yards and a pair of tackles on special teams. He made the practice squad at the beginning of the season after leading the Chargers in the preseason with 18 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers (4-2) have only five receivers on the 53-man roster and needed to make a move after Joshua Palmer was ruled out due to a concussion. Palmer is third on the team with 26 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Keenan Allen is listed as questionable, but could play for the first time since the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas since the Chargers didn’t call up a second receiver.

Bertolet will participate in his second game in three weeks after Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury in last Monday’s 19-16 overtime victory over Denver. Bertolet made all three of his field goal attempts in the Oct. 9 win at Cleveland when Hopkins was inactive due to a quadriceps injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL